Topps removes Indians’ Chief Wahoo from all baseball cards

CLEVELAND (WKYC) – Changes are coming to America’s favorite baseball card.

Topps is removing the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo from all its baseball cards, according to NBC Sports. That includes both new player and throwback cards.

Now, Topps’ Indians cards will feature the team’s Block C logo.

Topps is the official card of MLB.

Though the Indians have moved away from using Chief Wahoo as its main logo, it still sells Chief Wahoo memorabilia in its stores, and it still appears on player hats and jersey sleeves.

The team said it does not currently have any comment on the matter.