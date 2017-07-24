Visitors get first look at Pittsburgh Zoo’s baby elephant

By Published:
FILE – In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Willie Theison bottle feeds the new baby elephant calf at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Pittsburgh. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) — She doesn’t have a name yet, but visitors to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium can now get a look at a female elephant calf born a month prematurely.

Zoo visitors on Friday were able to watch her for the first time, through a window in the elephant family room.

The zoo says that future viewings will depend on how the calf is feeling each day so people intent on seeing her should check the zoo website beforehand.

The calf was born at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in May. Its mother is Seeni, one of three elephants the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.

Zoo officials will wait to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the herd before giving her a name.

