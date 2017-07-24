Witnesses watch Newark shooting happen in front of them at red light

NEWARK, OH (WMCH) – It was a horrifying couple of minutes for people stopped at a red light on 21st Street and Log Pond Avenue on Monday.

Witnesses saw a car crash and shooting happened right before their eyes.

Dana Jack had just left a gas station and was stopped at a red light when he heard tires squealing and a car crash.

“He was running towards her and she was getting out the car. I didn’t realize it at the time, but they told me she was carrying a little infant baby,” said Jack. “I mean she was scared. I mean that’s so sad, so sad. I can’t even imagine.”

A trailer attached to Jack’s Jeep got hit from behind, then he saw a man who police identified as Phillip Parker exit an Audi holding a gun.

“She was screaming, ‘Don’t shoot me! Don’t shoot me!’ And she started running across the parking lot as fast as she could,” said Jack.

Jack said the woman police identified as Sara Bennett, ran toward a Sprint store and saw Parker get into a shooter’s position.

“Like five shots, boom boom boom boom. I have no idea how he only hit her once because she was only about 15-20 feet in front him of him, but thank god she only got hit once and it was in the leg they said,” he said.

Then, Jack said he took cover inside his car. When it got quiet he said he came out and saw Parker with a gunshot wound on his left shoulder. Police later said they believe Parker accidentally shot himself during the car crash.

“Thank god nobody else got hurt. Thank god her and the baby are OK and it’s a crazy, crazy world anymore,” said Jack.