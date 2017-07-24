Woman accused of DUI while livestreaming crash that killed sister

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating whether an 18-year-old Stockton woman live-streamed herself driving drunk Friday in Los Banos.

Obdulia Sanchez was later involved in an accident that killed her 14-year-old sister on Henry Miller Rd. around 6:40 p.m.

Sanchez is seen broadcasting herself live on Instagram as she drives down the road and raps along with the music.

The video has reportedly been pulled from social media sites, but still managed get lots of circulation around the internet.

At times it looks like both of her hands are off the wheel as she moves the phone around to show different angles,

In one instance, a girl can be seen in the backseat.

Eventually, the video comes to a sudden end in what appears to be Sanchez losing control of the car.

Los Banos investigators aren’t confirming the filming of the live video is linked to the fatal crash, but they are investigating the possibility.

They do confirm that Friday evening Sanchez was with her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and another 14-year-old when she started to leave the roadway, over-corrected, and crashed.

Neither of the 14-year-olds were wearing a seat belt.

Both were thrown from the car and Jacqueline Sanchez died at the scene.

The other 14-year-old passenger suffered what authorities call “severe trauma” to one of her legs in the crash.

Obdulia Sanchez is charged with DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

She has not, however, been charged with using her phone while driving.

Still, the video remains as a stark reminder of the dangers of not just driving intoxicated, but distracted driving.

