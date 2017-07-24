Youngstown church baptizes quadruplets for 1st time in 106 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown has four new little members as of Sunday morning.

One-year-olds Gia, Gio, Lea, and Leo Beadle are quadruplets. They were baptized in front of the St. Patrick’s Parish in morning mass.

It’s the first time in St. Patrick’s 106 year history that quadruplets were baptized.

The Beadle babies were born premature last May.

Their parents, Melissa and Bob Beadle, say they are blessed to be sharing this special moment with the community.

“Having premature babies, you live in a lot of isolation from illnesses to ensure that they’re healthy in the first year,” Melissa Beadle said. “So we’re thrilled that we celebrated their first birthday on May 1, and now we’re here today.”

Melissa and Bob were married in St. Patrick’s church in 2009.