Youngstown man says woman pulled out his gold teeth, threatened him with knife

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 28-year-old man said he got into an argument with a woman that ended with her punching him, threatening him with a knife and the loss of his gold teeth.

According to a police report, the victim and the 19-year-old suspect were riding in a vehicle together about 11:20 a.m. Friday when the two began to argue. The victim said he pulled into the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Market Street and ordered the woman out of his car, but she refused to get out.

The man said the woman started punching him and pulled out his gold teeth. She then pulled out a knife and began waving it at him, according to the report. The man said the woman tried to stab him but missed and ran out of the car. He suffered a cut to his finger.

The victim told police he was not in a relationship with the woman and that they were just friends, the report stated.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s