Convicted killer smiles, laughs in court during sentencing

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — The 17-year-old convicted killer was seen laughing and smiling during his sentencing hearing.

According to WXYZ, Danta Wright was pleaded guilty in June to armed robbery, felony firearm and second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jordan Klee, 18.

Wright told the court he and two other friends were trying to rob Klee when he shot Klee in the back of the head.

On Monday, as Klee’s mother was making statements during Wright’s sentencing hearing, Wright was seen smiling.

The judge in the case even asked prosecutors to reject Wright’s plea deal and take him to trial for a stiffer sentence.

“I’ve been watching you sit there, smile and laugh and shake your head like this was no big deal, I’m very tempted to just say I’m not going to accept this sentence agreement. You will go to trial and if you’re convicted of felony murder you’ll go to prison for the rest of your life and that means you’ll die there,” said Judge David Swartz with Washtenaw County Court to Wright.

Wright did make a statement in the case, telling his family he’d be home soon, but his attorney did apologize for the 17-year-old.

“His smiling was in no way meant as disrespectful either to the family, to the victim or to this court,” said Wright’s attorney David Goldstein.

Wright was sentenced to 23 to 50 years in prison.

