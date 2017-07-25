Couple searching for answers after losing home, dog to fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nadja and Christopher Clark, who live in the house that was badly damaged by fire, said they weren’t home when the fire happened. Nadja was finishing up work in Marysville and Christopher was out of the state for his job.

“I got texts and pictures and phone calls of people telling me my house was on fire.” Nadja Clark said. “I sped home and this is what I came home to.”

The couple, who got married one month ago, said they were thankful no one was home when the fire happened.

“I gotta say, God is involved cause our kids wasn’t here, and normally they’re here all the time,” Christopher Clark said. “We’re just blessed that everybody’s safe and sound, ain’t nobody hurt.”

However, they said their dog was inside the house and did not make it out alive. They came to the house Tuesday morning to scope out the damage.

“Everything is burned, melted, waterlogged. Everything is destroyed,” Nadja Clark said. “We literally have the clothes on our backs.”

“There’s no way we could ever replace everything that is gone. Just pictures and just everything,” Christopher Clark said.

The couple said they’ve rented the house for about five years and that they do have renters’ insurance, as well as insurance for the pickup truck that was destroyed. The Red Cross helped put them up in a hotel, but they do not know what’s next.

“I mean, you leave work and you come home and you’re just homeless. You know, literally, homeless,” Nadja Clark said.

“It’s hard to get your mind around something like this,” Christopher Clark said.