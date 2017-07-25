Dozens march in Columbus to stop violence against children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The eight-year-old boy shot earlier this month in east Columbus has undergone his 9th surgery. Kyle Marshall and his two-year-old sister Mia were both shot while playing outside their apartment July 5th.

Tuesday night, dozens marched in their honor to stop violence against children. People met at Fairmoor Elementary School and marched through the neighborhood where the children were shot for the Peace in the Streets-Let our Kids Grow Walk & Ride.

Kyle is still recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being shot in the stomach. His sister Mia is back home after being shot in the arm. A bandage covers her gunshot wound.

“She’s doing great. She’s doing wonderful. She’s pulled through. Just waiting on my son to pull through and he’s doing alright and he’s improving,” said the victims’ mom Kyla Marshall.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate originally, fearing Kyle wouldn’t survive the shooting. Marshall said after nine surgeries, he’s getting better every day.

“I’m glad that God is with us and that he’s actually healed my baby and is healing my son right now,” she told the crowd.

Whitehall dad of two Marcus Barnett brought his two kids to the march. He worries about them every day.

“Be careful. Think before you act. It’s kids. They have a whole life to live. They didn’t do anything wrong,” said Barnett.

Marshall said she can’t thank the community enough for their support.

“My heart is like…beating real fast right now so yes it means so much to me and I appreciate everyone, everyone,” she said.

Marshall said she’s hopeful Kyle will be back home by the end of the month. Marchers called for unity and to better protect children.