Five best places to get your chicken wing fix in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — National Chicken Wing Day is only four days away, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a visit to the best wing places the Columbus area has to offer. Whether you like smoked or breaded, mild or fiery, these five restaurants are ahead of the flock.

Roadhouse Wings & Grille

Located in Hilliard, this hidden gem is one of the top choices for Columbus viewers. Even out-of-town viewers make the drive for the amazing wings and impeccable service. One viewer said that his family even drives for more than an hour just to eat at the Roadhouse. You can choose between bone-in or boneless wings in more than 10 flavors and four different levels of heat.

Sports & Spirits

Sports & Spirts is one of West Columbus’ best-kept secrets. Located on Eakin Road, this bar offers both traditional and boneless breaded wings in a variety of sauces. Viewers rave about the wings, the service and the atmosphere.

Roosters

A Columbus-area staple, Roosters is an all-around fan favorite if you like breaded wings. Their famous wings come in bone-in or boneless and flavors range from a mild Teriyaki all the way to Nu-Killer. With eight locations throughout the Columbus area, you’re never far from great wings.

Smokehouse Brewing Co.

I woo! You woo! We all "woo!" for wing day! 70¢ wings and $10 'House pitchers from noon to 10pm! pic.twitter.com/jJstUuXE5E — Smokehouse Brewing (@smokeandbrew) July 9, 2017

If you’re in the mood for perfectly smoked wings, head over to Smokehouse Brewing. The wings are smoked, brined and grilled to order, and sauces include Buffalo, Kansas City barbecue, honey chipotle, jerk, Texas smokedip barbeque and Gates of Hell.

Squeek’s Chances R Bar and Grill

The wings at Squeek’s Chances R are well-worth the short trip to Pickerington. Viewers rave about the “Bubba” sauce – a unique wing sauce that is a little sweet, a little tangy, and delivers just the right amount of bite.