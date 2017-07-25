Florida officials investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a disturbing video that shows a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat. The video is causing an angry uproar on social media.

The video shows three men on the boat watching and laughing as the shark, which is on a rope, violently bobs up and down in the water as it is dragged by the boat.

“Look it’s already almost dead,” says one man pointing and laughing at the shark.

Social media users have contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the video to which the FWC replied:

“The FWC has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel.

The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.”

