It is Fair time… will Mother Nature be Fair?

Columbus (WCMH) – The official start to the Ohio State Fair is tomorrow (Wednesday). It starts at the end of one of the wettest months in Columbus history.
The Ohio State Fair started in 1850, and moved to its current location in 1886! This actually goes back further than accurate weather data that we have for the city of Columbus, which dates to 1878.
Since the Fair has had several dates, including being in October, I figured for this story, we would just look at time from roughly the end of July to the start of August. This matches the period for this year’s Fair (July 26 – August 6th).
The Ohio State Fair typically falls during the warmest and wettest part of the year:
July is our warmest and wettest month, and the numbers peak later in the month and begin to decline as we head into August.
Below is the normal temperatures/rainfall for July 26th – August 6th:
|Normal
|High
|Low
|Rainfall
|26-Jul
|85°
|66°
|.15″
|27-Jul
|85°
|66°
|.15″
|28-Jul
|85°
|65°
|.14″
|29-Jul
|85°
|65°
|.13″
|30-Jul
|85°
|65°
|.14″
|31-Jul
|85°
|65°
|.13″
|1-Aug
|84°
|65°
|.12″
|2-Aug
|84°
|65°
|.12″
|3-Aug
|84°
|65°
|.12″
|4-Aug
|84°
|65°
|.12″
|5-Aug
|84°
|65°
|.11″
|6-Aug
|84°
|65°
|.11″
We have had temperatures into the lower triple digits during this period as well as temps in the 40s!
Below are the records for the week and a half during the Fair time period:
|Records
|High
|Low
|26-Jul
|102°
|1934
|52°
|1911
|27-Jul
|102°
|1936
|45°
|1962
|28-Jul
|100°
|1952
|50°
|1962
|29-Jul
|98°
|1940
|51°
|1968
|30-Jul
|99°
|1940
|49°
|1981
|31-Jul
|100°
|1999
|52°
|1895
|1-Aug
|97°
|1955
|48°
|1952
|2-Aug
|99°
|1991
|50°
|1976
|3-Aug
|100°
|1955
|45°
|1965
|4-Aug
|99°
|1955
|49°
|1950
|5-Aug
|103°
|1918
|46°
|1951
|6-Aug
|102°
|1918
|48°
|1948
Even though August starts to dry out a bit typically compared to July, there has been heavy rains too
|Record
|Rainfall
|26-Jul
|2.31″
|1995
|27-Jul
|2.49″
|1926
|28-Jul
|1.72″
|1896
|29-Jul
|2.20″
|1878
|30-Jul
|2.84″
|1886
|31-Jul
|2.36″
|2004
|1-Aug
|1.83″
|1938
|2-Aug
|2.18″
|1964
|3-Aug
|1.93″
|1898
|4-Aug
|1.65″
|1919
|5-Aug
|3.17″
|1995
|6-Aug
|2.00″
|1976
So what can we expect for the 2017 Ohio State Fair?
Well, overall, I expect a comfortable, and drier than normal (number of days) forecast for this year’s fair.
I stress the number of days part for rainfall, because Thursday/Thursday Night/Friday morning time period may produce enough rainfall to equal or surpass what we would normally see in the 12 day period..
|26-Jul
|Mid 80s
|Dry
|27-Jul
|Low 80s
|Storms
|28-Jul
|Near 80
|AM Rain
|29-Jul
|Near 80
|Dry
|30-Jul
|Mid 80s
|Dry
|31-Jul
|Mid 80s
|Dry
|1-Aug
|Low 80s
|Iso. Rain
|2-Aug
|Low 80s
|Iso. Rain
|3-Aug
|Low 80s
|Dry
|4-Aug
|Mid 80s
|Sct’d Storms
|5-Aug
|Mid 80s
|Sct’d Storms
|6-Aug
|Mid 80s
|Sct’d Storms
If you ever have questions about weather related to a certain event or date, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave