It is Fair time… will Mother Nature be Fair?

Columbus (WCMH) – The official start to the Ohio State Fair is tomorrow (Wednesday). It starts at the end of one of the wettest months in Columbus history.

The Ohio State Fair started in 1850, and moved to its current location in 1886! This actually goes back further than accurate weather data that we have for the city of Columbus, which dates to 1878.

Since the Fair has had several dates, including being in October, I figured for this story, we would just look at time from roughly the end of July to the start of August. This matches the period for this year’s Fair (July 26 – August 6th).

The Ohio State Fair typically falls during the warmest and wettest part of the year:

July is our warmest and wettest month, and the numbers peak later in the month and begin to decline as we head into August.

Below is the normal temperatures/rainfall for July 26th – August 6th:

Normal High Low Rainfall 26-Jul 85° 66° .15″ 27-Jul 85° 66° .15″ 28-Jul 85° 65° .14″ 29-Jul 85° 65° .13″ 30-Jul 85° 65° .14″ 31-Jul 85° 65° .13″ 1-Aug 84° 65° .12″ 2-Aug 84° 65° .12″ 3-Aug 84° 65° .12″ 4-Aug 84° 65° .12″ 5-Aug 84° 65° .11″ 6-Aug 84° 65° .11″

We have had temperatures into the lower triple digits during this period as well as temps in the 40s!

Below are the records for the week and a half during the Fair time period:

Records High Low 26-Jul 102° 1934 52° 1911 27-Jul 102° 1936 45° 1962 28-Jul 100° 1952 50° 1962 29-Jul 98° 1940 51° 1968 30-Jul 99° 1940 49° 1981 31-Jul 100° 1999 52° 1895 1-Aug 97° 1955 48° 1952 2-Aug 99° 1991 50° 1976 3-Aug 100° 1955 45° 1965 4-Aug 99° 1955 49° 1950 5-Aug 103° 1918 46° 1951 6-Aug 102° 1918 48° 1948

Even though August starts to dry out a bit typically compared to July, there has been heavy rains too

Record Rainfall 26-Jul 2.31″ 1995 27-Jul 2.49″ 1926 28-Jul 1.72″ 1896 29-Jul 2.20″ 1878 30-Jul 2.84″ 1886 31-Jul 2.36″ 2004 1-Aug 1.83″ 1938 2-Aug 2.18″ 1964 3-Aug 1.93″ 1898 4-Aug 1.65″ 1919 5-Aug 3.17″ 1995 6-Aug 2.00″ 1976

So what can we expect for the 2017 Ohio State Fair?

Well, overall, I expect a comfortable, and drier than normal (number of days) forecast for this year’s fair.

I stress the number of days part for rainfall, because Thursday/Thursday Night/Friday morning time period may produce enough rainfall to equal or surpass what we would normally see in the 12 day period..

26-Jul Mid 80s Dry 27-Jul Low 80s Storms 28-Jul Near 80 AM Rain 29-Jul Near 80 Dry 30-Jul Mid 80s Dry 31-Jul Mid 80s Dry 1-Aug Low 80s Iso. Rain 2-Aug Low 80s Iso. Rain 3-Aug Low 80s Dry 4-Aug Mid 80s Sct’d Storms 5-Aug Mid 80s Sct’d Storms 6-Aug Mid 80s Sct’d Storms

-Dave