Man pleads guilty to starting house fire with fireworks

Joseph Broyles (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of two people accused of starting a fire in a Columbus home by throwing fireworks has pleaded guilty.

Court records show Joseph Broyles pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging.

It happened on July 16 at a home on the 600 block of Hanford Street in Columbus.

Police were called to the home after a report of two young men throwing fireworks at a house and banging on the door trying to get inside. The victim told police he heard a window break and noticed the curtains on fire.

When police arrived, officers saw the front porch was on fire, with the flames extending into the house.

No injuries were reported.

Broyles and Antwan Householder were originally charged with felony criminal damaging or endangering.

Broyles will be sentenced on August 23.

Householder will next appear in court on August 29.

