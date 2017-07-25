More controversy for ‘nightmare neighbor’ ex-Disney star as firefighters called to his home

(INSIDE EDITION) — The former Disney Channel star who has been blamed for chaos in his California community is once again the subject of a neighborhood disturbance after firefighters were recently called to his home.

Jake Paul was reportedly in Miami when the fire department showed up at his West Hollywood home to put out a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they carried chainsaws up the ladder onto the roof, but found no signs of a fire.

“We were unable to find any evidence of a fire. It’s entirely possible that this was a prank call,” a fire department official told Inside Edition.

The statement was echoed by fans outside the home when asked by a photographer what had happened.

The controversy came after complaints from Paul’s surrounding neighbors who have had enough of the actor’s dangerous stunts for his YouTube channel, including lighting furniture on fire at his home.

The uproar led to the 20-year-old being dropped from the Disney Channel series, Bizaardvark, last week.

“We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark,” the network said in a statement.

“On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

In a video posted Monday to Paul’s YouTube channel, he said: “I am no longer going to be a part of Bizaardvark and the Disney family.”

He added: “I’m so reluctant to say that and this is like my first time talking about it on camera and really kind of wrapping my head around it and it sucks.”

Love you all! Thanks for the support❤️ Can't wait to continue to grow and conquer🙌🏼 Jake Paulers always rise💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1dk4CC6eAS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2017