National Guard conducting helicopter training in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio National Guard will be conducting helicopter training operations this week in the greater Columbus area.

Starting Tuesday and lasting until Thursday, the Ohio National Guard will conduct flight operations involving UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters between 1pm and 10:30pm in the central Ohio area.

The training will also include water exercises at Alum Creek State Park.

Anyone living in the Franklin, Delaware and Morrow counties area could see and hear helicopters near their homes.

“These are routine training operations being conducted to maintain readiness of Ohio National Guard rotary-wing aviation equipment and personnel,” the Ohio National Guard released in a statement.

The exercises are scheduled for each day, but could be canceled depending on weather.