No, Microsoft Paint isn’t being “killed off” after 32 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You may have seen the reports online claiming that Microsoft Paint was going away.

Well good news? Those reports aren’t true.

Microsoft posted in a blog update that original art app isn’t going anywhere. However, you won’t find it installed by default anymore. You’ll have to grab it instead from the Windows Store for free.

“MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free,” the tech giant said. “After 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app.”

Microsoft will also make available for free its new Paint 3D software as a download in the Windows Store.