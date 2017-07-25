Petition calls for statue of Snooty the manatee to replace Confederate monument

BRADENTON, FL (NBC4/WFLA) — Snooty the manatee died July 23, but a new petition is asking for him to be memorialized in place of a Confederate monument.

“To honor Snooty’s legacy as a positive icon in Bradenton, I propose that the negative symbol of racism and oppression that is the Confederate monument be relocated and replaced with a statue of Snooty the Manatee,” the petition reads.

Snooty died just one day after his 69th birthday at the South Florida Museum. He was the world’s oldest known manatee.

Snooty was found in an underwater area that’s only used to access plumbing for the exhibit life support system, according to museum staff. Officials said he went through a plumbing access door that was in his tank and wasn’t able to get back out.

The petition says Snooty, who was a representation of Florida for close to 70 years, would be more appropriate for the city.

“…the Confederate monument could possibly be moved to a museum (or other more appropriate location) out of everyday public eye and a more positive symbol then take its place,” reads the petition.