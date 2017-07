DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Police say a two-year-old was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose at a Dayton home.

Officers were called to a house on Pointview Avenue off Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

The child was taken to the hospital. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

