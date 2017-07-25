Police searching for man who robbed east Columbus Walgreens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed an east Columbus Walgreens store Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7pm at the Walgreens at 3583 East Broad Street.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the counter and grabbed the cashier. When a co-worker attempted to help the cashier police said the suspect threatened to harm them “real bad.”

Police said the suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running toward an apartment complex behind the store.

The suspect was described as a white male between 35 and 45 years old. He stood around 5’10” and weighed around 160 pounds. He was bald with a trimmed beard and mustache. He had tattoos down both arms.

Police said he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a large tear on the right knee.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of this suspect is asked by police to call the Columbus Division of Police  Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or anonymously through Centeral Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

