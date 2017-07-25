Residents want answers after raw sewage continues to flood into Lancaster homes

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Homeowners I spoke with said their lives have been turned upside down due to raw sewage backing up in their basements.

They said it’s costing them thousands of dollar to clean the mess up, and they just want answers from the city. Holly Love’s neighbor, Taylor Frazier, chose to send NBC4 video of what her neighbor’s basement looks like.

“Tired of watching my daughters cry because their stuff is ruined,” said Love.

“Emotionally exhausted, frustrated overwhelmed, devastated for my children,” said Frazier.

The homes in question are Beacon st. in Lancaster. The raw sewage backup happened this past Saturday.

“It was coming up in the showers coming up on the toilet, in the ac return,” said Love.

Frazier said the problems started March 1st. She said she spent thousands of dollars to clean it up. She doesn’t understand why this keeps happening.

“In 2014 the city was granted from FEMA and the state of Ohio covered the rest of it, grant money to fix the flooding and sewage issues,” said Frazier.

NBC4 took their concerns and questions to Mayor David Smith. He told me there was indeed a grant from FEMA but that grant was just to fix storm water issues in Glass Co. Park.

“The streets were flooded curb to curb over the sidewalks into people’s lawn,” said Smith.

In this case he said the city is still working to figure out why this neighborhood keeps having this issues with sewage, but said homeowners need to take responsibility for their property.

“So we are kinda perplexed why, put a simple plug in the basement floor drain, remove your toilet from the basement level and and a few other things could be done,” said Smith.

Frazier doesn’t see it that way.

“Remove the toilets? So he wants me to literally gut out my basement and square footage and be S.O.L,” said Frazier.