Singer-songwriter earns DJ Khaled’s golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent

(WCMH) – A young singer-songwriter from Tennessee was the recipient of guest judge DJ Khaled’s golden buzzer during the second round of judge cuts on America’s Got Talent.

Chase Goehring came to America’s Got Talent from his hometown of Nolensville, Tennessee.

His parents say that once he got into music, it became his passion.

Some people just didn’t really understand that,” Goering said. “They were like, come to this party. Come do this, come do that. And I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta stay home and write this song.'”

Goehring performed an original song called “Acapella” for judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Mel B., Howie Mandel and guest judge DJ Khaled.

“You know, I do this music thing for real, I put out a lot of hit records,” said DJ Khaled. “And let me tell you something. The lyrics, they so real and authentic like an acapella.”

“You’re on your way to be a star. This show and this stage is gonna make you into a superstar,” DJ Khaled continued, as he hit the golden buzzer.

“Unbelievable. I don’t even know what to say. My heart’s racing, Goehring said. “Thank you so much.”

You know, everybody’s always talking about money and rap and all that, but he’s singing like– He’s got talent,” said DJ Khaled. “He sings. He can rap. Very talented. The man’s got talent.”

In the judge cut rounds, the guest judges are each given a golden buzzer, which can pass one act to the next round of the competition with no further deliberations.

For the audition round, Goehring sang another original song called “Hurt,” about a girl who is in a bad relationship.

The judges were impressed by his ability to mix different musical styles in his song.

“Chase, it was bloody fantastic!” said Simon Cowell. “You did something I genuinely wasn’t expecting in the middle. And it felt real, and you are sincere.”

America’s Got Talent isn’t Goehring’s first time in front of judge Simon Cowell. He also competed on Season 3 of The X Factor. On that show, he made it past the audition round but did not make the live rounds.