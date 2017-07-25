WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX) Several police officers in Wichita Falls, Texas rushed to help a little girl after her savings was stolen just one day before her eighth birthday.

Cynthia Caldwell and her youngest daughter, Mia, were out of town when their house was burglarized and the thief made off with the $61 Mia recently saved.

Mia’s older sister was home at the time.

“So about 2:30 in the morning, she heard rustling in my drawers and she walks out of her room and catches somebody in my room,” Cynthia Caldwell said. “She said, ‘What are you doing in my mom’s room?’ And he just walks out the door.”

When Mia arrived back home she immediately went to her bedroom and noticed all of her money was gone.

“I was really mad and I started bursting out in tears because I’ve been saving this money for my birthday,” Mia said.

After the officers found out it was Mia’s birthday, they wanted to do something to cheer her up.

“You could tell he was pretty upset about the whole deal. And he told, he told Mia, I’m going to try and get your money back. And so the second time he comes back, he says, ‘I didn’t have any luck.’ And then he shows up today and knocks on the door and brings her that card,” Caldwell said.

“Hope your birthday is way cool and totally fun. Just like you. Happy birthday and shine on. Dayshift B Platoon wanted to help celebrate your special day. Happy Birthday Mia. So they all chipped in and did that for her,” Caldwell said.

“It was unexpected. I mean, it still brings tears to my eyes when I think about it. I thought it was super sweet. I know they, I mean, it bothered them, you know. And they took time to come and think about my little girl and her birthday,” said Caldwell.

And thanks to some of the city’s finest, Mia had this to say about her special day.

Mia said she doesn’t want to spend any of her money now because it came from police officers.

We also reached out to the officers who presented Mia with the card, but they didn’t want to take the attention away from Mia on her birthday.