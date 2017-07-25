Wild New Zealand rabbits surf on sheep to escape floodwaters

In this image made from July 22, 2017, video, two rabbits sit on the back of sheep as they avoid rising flood waters on a farm near Dunedin, New Zealand. Three wild rabbits managed to escape rising floodwaters in New Zealand by clambering aboard a flock of sheep and surfing to safety on their woolly backs. (Ferg Horn via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three wild rabbits managed to escape rising floodwaters in New Zealand by clambering aboard a flock of sheep and surfing to safety on their woolly backs.

Sixty-four-year-old Ferg Horne says he’s been farming since he left school at age 15 and has never seen anything quite like it. He was trudging through pelting rain to rescue a neighbor’s sheep from the floodwaters on Saturday at their South Island farm near Dunedin when he spotted the bedraggled rabbits hitching a ride.

He says he herded the sheep to higher ground. The rabbits clung on for a while, but as the sheep jumped through the water, they fell off. Horne says the rabbits then managed to climb a nearby hedge to safety.

He says all the sheep — and rabbits — survived.

