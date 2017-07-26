Advertisement
9 Animals You Didn’t Know You Could Adopt
Ferrets and dragons and goats, oh my!Although dogs and cats remain by far the most common pet to rescue and adopt, other kinds of animals do…
Dos and Don’ts With Stray Cats
Here are some tips for what you should and shouldn’t do if you find a stray cat.
The Ohio State Fair is officially open
The Ohio State Fair officially opened to fairgoers at 9am Wednesday, after a performance by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir.
Mississippi police shoot, kill man after raiding the wrong home
Documents show Mississippi police officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a m…
Study finds men’s sperm count in plunging around the world
A review by researchers has found that men’s sperm count around the world has been plunging for the past 40 years.
US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead
U.S. health officials say consumers should avoid a variety of papaya from Mexico linked to a salmonella outbreak that has been blamed for th…
Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month — has been discharged from a …
VIDEO: Customer stops robbery suspect at Grove City gas station
Grove City Police say a citizen stopped a robber Sunday at a gas station as the suspect was taking money from the cashier.
Man found guilty on all counts in murder of Columbus 7-year-old
A man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy last year has been found guilty on all 10 charges against him.
TSA will begin screening all electronics bigger than a cell phone at airports
The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that travelers will have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in…
Woman accused of trying to steal ketchup packets worth $17.50
The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, and police say she did have knives on her when she was arrested.
Seven people shot, wounded after memorial service for gunshot victim
Seven people have been shot and wounded in North Carolina following a memorial service for a gunshot victim.
Amazon to hire 50,000 nationwide as labor market tightens
Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them.
Ohio Supreme Court rules traffic camera restrictions unconstitutional
The Ohio Supreme Court has again upheld cities’ use of traffic camera enforcement, striking down as unconstitutional legislative restriction…
District attorney says marijuana is ‘gateway drug to homicide’
A district attorney in Colorado has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides.