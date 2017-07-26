COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WCMH) — A district attorney in Colorado has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides.

“Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that,” said 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May, according to KKTV.

May made the remark after more than a dozen people were arrested on federal charges after they were reportedly operating an illegal marijuana business.

The Southern Colorado Cannabis Council responded to May’s comments with the statement:

“Study after study has shown that there is no correlation between cannabis use and violent crime.”

The group is asking May to retract his statement or prove there’s a connection between marijuana and homicides.