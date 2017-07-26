Death penalty opponents hold vigil at Statehouse as Ohio executes inmate

COLUMBUS (WMCH) – Faith leaders and concerned citizens with the group Ohioans to Stop Executions (OTSE) gathered outside the Statehouse on Wednesday as Ronald Phillips was being executed.

“We’re here because this is a terrible day for Ohio,” said Rev. Gary Witte. “We don’t need the death penalty in Ohio. It makes us all party to a killing.”

Opponents of the death penalty said people like Phillips should have been given life in prison, rather than a needle.

“I don’t think that we as a state should be inflicting pain on people as retribution for them inflicting pain,” said Jenna Freudenburg. “I think that that is not a healthy way to run a society.”

Rev. Margaret Leidheiser-Stoddard said we should be trying to pursue peace and mercy, rather than violence and vengeance.

“I think all of us have that desire for vengeance in us. I know that I do, but I believe that Jesus calls us to a better way,” she said.

But, many still support the death penalty after its more than three year hiatus in Ohio, which ended this morning during the execution of Phillips.

“That gentleman that died killed a little girl, come on now. He should’ve died years ago,” said David Branin. “They’re getting a free room, free cot, three hot meals a day. Suffering is sitting on that table, waiting to get that injection and that’s what I think they should be doing.”

OTSE said Ohio’s death penalty system lacks fairness and accuracy, pointing to nine men who have been exonerated from death row .