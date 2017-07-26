Delaware man sentenced 50 years to life for rape of child

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware man has been sentenced 50 years to life for raping a minor.

Shawn M. Miller, 46, was found guilty of two counts of rape on July 18 and sentenced Wednesday, according to Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien.

The victim was under the age of 13, O’Brien’s office says. The abuse occurred in 2016, while the victim was living in Miller’s home.

If he is released, Miller would be classified as a Tier III sex offender for life and be required to complete five years of post release control.

