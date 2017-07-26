Deputies looking for woman reported missing from Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen last week.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Sarah Thomas was in contact with relatives on the phone Wednesday. Deputies said she was threatening to harm herself during that phone call. She was last seen five days ago on Blain Highway.

Thomas is described as a white female standing 5’9″ and weighing 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.