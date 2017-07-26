Little girl badly injured after attack by 400-pound pig

ROGERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) A 3-year-old Alabama girl is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.

Bella White of Rogersville was airlifted to a hospital after the attack.

“When I came out, the pig had her arm in its mouth and was on top of her,” said her mother, Amber White.

The family said at the time, Bella and her two older brothers were playing in the yard when the neighbor’s pet pig named Booger came over.

“I was telling 911 dispatchers that…a 400-pound pig was on my daughter,” White said.

A bandage now covers the large wound.

“It was horrific. I didn’t have time to think or anything until after she was in the air and then it hit me what all had happened,” White said.

