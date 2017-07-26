Man found guilty on all counts in murder of Columbus 7-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy last year has been found guilty on all 10 charges against him.

Prosecutors say Marctarious Grace, 19, unloaded his pistol into a car containing three children and a teen in March of 2016 as a gang retaliation.

Investigators said eleven shots were fired into the Chevy Impala parked at the Express Market, hitting De’Ontae Fisher in the head and killing him. His little sister and brother were hit with bullet fragments and flying glass. A teen was also shot in the back, by a shooter who investigators said hide by the building corner, firing off round after round.

Grace was arrested an hour after the shooting with a handgun beside him and gunshot residue on his hands.

