Mayweather-McGregor to be shown live in three Central Ohio movie theaters

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold at $40 per adult in advance.
The following local theaters are showing the fight:
- Easton Town Center 30
- Movies 16 Gahanna
- Lennox Town Center 24
A complete list of participating theaters can be found at www.FathomEvents.com.
Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced the partnership on Tuesday.
Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally.