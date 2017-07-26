Mayweather-McGregor to be shown live in three Central Ohio movie theaters

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold at $40 per adult in advance.

The following local theaters are showing the fight:

Easton Town Center 30

Movies 16 Gahanna

Lennox Town Center 24

A complete list of participating theaters can be found at www.FathomEvents.com.

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced the partnership on Tuesday.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally.