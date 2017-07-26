New foods featured at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair is officially open. Families can now spend the day enjoying rides, livestock shows and chowing down on more than 200 food options.

Picking something to eat could be more difficult than usual.

This year Bailey’s Concession stand is cooking up something special, deep fried tacos.

“One of our employees came up with the idea and we just kind of took it and ran,” said Joyce Bailey.

It is filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and all the fixings to make a perfect deep fried taco.

A classic fair favorite is back, the donut burger.

“It’s the best burger I’ve ever had in my life. Every year since it has came out I have eaten this thing,” said donut burger fan, Anthony.

There’s even a twist on nachos, called the tachos.

“Yeah, we are featuring the tachos this year. They are tater tots, with monetary jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, purple onion with sour cream on it,” said Don Kenna, Co-Owner of Donut Burger.

When in the Buckeye state you have to eat a Buckeye. This year the “Deep Fried Guy” is making his own deep fried Buckeyes.

“The Buckeyes are made first and then we wrap the Buckeyes in bacon and just be careful when you do it, just drop it in,” said Brian Shenkman.