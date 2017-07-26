Ohio politicians react to State Fair tragedy

By Published:
NBC4 photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are expressing their support after a ride malfunctioned Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least seven.

READ MORE: One dead, seven injured after Fire Ball ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

Governor John Kasich and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor sent out messages of support on Twitter Wednesday night. Kasich called for all the rides to shut down until they can be inspected again.

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, and Rep. Joyce Beatty, also expressed their condolences.

GALLERY: Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s