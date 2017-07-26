Parsons Express Drive Thru robbed by armed suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are looking for help identifying a man who robbed the Parsons Express Drive Thru located at 1526 Parsons Avenue.
Police say an unknown man entered the store just after 10:45 pm Tuesday.
He approached the counter and drew a handgun before ordering the employees to open the register. He had the employees put the cash in a plastic bag and then fled the scene.
Police say he went southbound along Parsons Avenue on foot.
If you have any information about the incident please call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 645-4665.
Surveillance footage of robbery suspect
Surveillance footage of robbery suspect x
