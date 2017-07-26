PHOTOS: Ride malfunction at The Ohio State Fair

GALLERY: Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials say one person is dead and at least seven are injured after part of a ride snapped off at the Ohio State Fair.
Video shows the Fire Ball ride swinging before a row of seats break off on the opening night of the Fair.
Governor John Kasich ordered all rides shut down until they can be inspected.
