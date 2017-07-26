Police investigating after man found dead in southeast Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are trying to identify a man who was found dead in a parking lot in the southeast side of the city.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:49pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Petzinger Court on the report of a man down in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as a homicide and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.