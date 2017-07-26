Pres. Trump announces ban on transgender people in US military

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Trump is rolling back another policy from the Obama administration and will now ban transgender people from serving “in any capacity” in the US military.

The President made the announcement in a series of three tweets.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… ….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. ….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you

Out of the more than 1.2 million active duty service members, 250 have identified as transgendered. That’s about 0.02 percent of the entire armed forces, NBC News reports. It’s still unclear what the President’s ruling means for those active service members.

Earlier this year, Mr. Trump also rescinded protections for transgender students that had allowed them to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity.

