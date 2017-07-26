Ride inspections at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor John Kasich has ordered all fair rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair until additional safety inspections can be completed.

In Ohio, fair ride inspections are handled by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. In the week leading up to the fair, ride inspectors go over each of the rides to be operated.

In 2012, NBC4 accompanied ride inspectors as they went over the Fireball.

Inspectors said they check every bolt on every ride for tightness. They also check for holes in seats, fire up generators and test safety bars.

The inspectors also make sure ride operators are certified to operate the ride they are assigned to.

Colored decals are affixed to each ride that passes inspection. All rides are subject to surprise inspections during the week of the fair.

Ride operators are required to keep maintenance records of each amusement ride, as well as a checklist of regularly scheduled maintenance on each ride.

A handbook of ride inspection procedures is published by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In the event of an accident, ride operators are required to have insurance of at least $500,000 for incidents where one person is injured and 1,000,000 for incidents where more than one person, according to the Department of Agriculture.

