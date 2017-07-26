Seven people shot, wounded after memorial service for North Carolina gunshot victim

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – Seven people have been shot and wounded in North Carolina following a memorial service for a gunshot victim.

High Point Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said the shootings happened as people were still gathered after the memorial service Tuesday night for Alphonso Macer, Jr., who was shot to death in a car Monday afternoon.

Cheeks said officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators were seeking to determine a motive and how many people fired guns.

Officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital about 1 a.m. and found four patients with gunshot wounds. Another victim was at a Greensboro hospital.

One of the victims had serious injuries. The injuries to the other six victims are not considered to be life threatening.

