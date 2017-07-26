The Ohio State Fair is officially open

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair officially opened to fairgoers at 9am Wednesday, after a performance by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir.

Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor also spoke before joining fair officials for a ribbon-cutting.

The earliest fairgoers paid a reduced price for admission until 3pm, walking the fairgrounds before they became crowded with people.

Food vendors geared up for a long day, selling everything from deep-fried peanut butter and jelly to corn dogs.

Animal handlers readied their lambs and sheep for show, shearing them inside the animal barns to prepare for a second day of competition.

Opening day festivities kicked off a 12-day event that is sure to be packed with people. Governor John Kasich is expected to visit the Fair on Thursday.