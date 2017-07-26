TSA will begin screening all electronics bigger than a cell phone at airports

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that travelers will have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone into X-ray bins at airports.

The TSA had been testing these new procedures at 10 U.S. airports.

“TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years,” the TSA said in a press release. “This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image.”

The new security measures to not apply to passengers enrolled in “TSA Pre Check.”