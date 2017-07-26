Victim hospitalized, Morse Road closed after early morning stabbing

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 2600 block of Morse Road just after 2:30 am on the report of a stabbing.

On scene, police found blood in the parking lot of a used car lot, which led them to the victim.

Police say the victim was transported to OSU Hospital in critical condition. The victim was suffering from a stab wound to his buttocks.

Police confirmed they have two people in custody.

Morse Road is closed between Cleveland Avenue and Chesford Road due to the investigation.