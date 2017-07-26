VIDEO: Baby pandas enjoy typical day in ‘kindergarten’

CHENGDU PROVINCE, China (WCMH) — A group of baby pandas are seen enjoying “school” at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in the Chengdu Province of southwestern China.

With a fully equipped playground filled with wheelbarrows, swings, bamboo, and plenty of company, these cubs can be seen enjoying themselves on an average day inside “panda kindergarten.”

There are fewer than 2,000 giant pandas in the world, according to the research center. The bears are native to south central China.