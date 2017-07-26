VIDEO: Customer stops robbery suspect at Grove City gas station

Published:

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Grove City Police say a citizen stopped a robber Sunday at a gas station as the suspect was taking money from the cashier.

The suspect, Richard Lockhart, approached the counter of the Speedway in the 3100 block of Broadway with his hands in his pockets, and demanded money. Police say a customer behind Lockhart realized what was happening. When the customer saw that Lockhart did not have a weapon in his hands, he tackled Lockhart to the ground and held him until police arrived.

Lockhart was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police say they are grateful for the citizen’s assistance, but say they do not recommend anyone putting himself or herself in danger.

