West Virginia woman accused of trying to steal ketchup packets, threatening clerk

WTRF-TV Published:
April Stanley

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — A woman was arrested after police say she tried to steal condiment packets from a Sunoco gas station in Wheeling.

Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. If you don’t buy food at Sunoco, condiment packets are 25 cents each.

The clerk said Stanley threatened to stab him, and police say she did have knives on her when she was arrested.

Stanely was arrested and charged with third offense shoplifting and assault.

She was taken to Northern Regional Jail.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s