Atlanta Olympics bombing was 21 years ago today

By and Published:
Emergency workers respond to explosion in Olympic Centennial Park, Atlanta, Georgia. (AP Photo)

ATLANTA, GA (WCMH/AP) — In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park.

The attack, which happened 21 years ago today, directly killed one person and injured 111.

Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.

Rudolph is serving four life sentences in federal prison. He was also convictedot setting off a nail-laden device in a back room of a nightclub in Atlanta with a mostly gay and lesbian clientele as well as bombings at abortion clinics in suburban Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama that killed a police officer and maimed a nurse.

