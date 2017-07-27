California zoo welcomes five baby flamingos

By Published: Updated:

SACRAMENTO, CA (AP) — Five baby flamingos have hatched at California zoo after an 18-year drought of the spindly-legged chicks.

The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday that the eggs hatched between June 28 and July 18.

Sacramento Zoo spokeswoman Tonja Candelaria said the birds are finicky and that a number of factors may have resulted in the baby gap and sudden laying of eggs this season.

The American flamingo is native to South America and the Caribbean. Adult flamingos are pink, but the chicks are downy white. Pigments in their aquatic food give the birds their pink coloration.

The chicks need daily walks to strengthen their legs. Eventually, they will join the others at the zoo lake, which is already home to 36 adult American flamingos.

The Sacramento Zoo has had American flamingos since 1966.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s