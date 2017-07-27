Columbus police asking for help locating high-risk missing child

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 9-year-old who went missing in the Hilltop area Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of Clarendon Avenue and Palmetto Street, Thursday morning, after 9-year-old Charles Anthony Roebuck Jr. went missing.

Roebuck’s grandmother told officers she last saw him Wednesday at about noon, when he left to go to a neighborhood store.

Roebuck is described as a black male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, and Nike shoes. He was seen leaving on a BMX style bicycle with duct tape on it.

If anyone has information on Roebuck’s whereabouts, they can call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

