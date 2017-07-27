Columbus police searching for female serial-armed-robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a female serial robber that hit three stores on the east side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:38pm, Tuesday, a woman entered the CVS in the 3500 block of Gender Road displayed a gun and robbed the business.

Police said the same female entered the Kroger in the 4400 block of Refugee Road, around 3:24pm, Wednesday, displayed a gun but ran from the store before obtaining any money.

And just 15 minutes later, at 3:39pm, the woman entered the Walgreens in the 2600 block of Brice Road, again showed a gun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black female, in her early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, and could be seen wearing a ball cap, and dark colored clothing during her robberies.

Police said the same woman is suspected of robbing another business in a different central Ohio jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on these robberies or the suspect can call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.