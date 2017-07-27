Columbus police searching for female serial-armed-robbery suspect

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a female serial robber that hit three stores on the east side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:38pm, Tuesday, a woman entered the CVS in the 3500 block of Gender Road displayed a gun and robbed the business.

Police said the same female entered the Kroger in the 4400 block of Refugee Road, around 3:24pm, Wednesday, displayed a gun but ran from the store before obtaining any money.

And just 15 minutes later, at 3:39pm, the woman entered the Walgreens in the 2600 block of Brice Road, again showed a gun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black female, in her early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, and could be seen wearing a ball cap, and dark colored clothing during her robberies.

Police said the same woman is suspected of robbing another business in a different central Ohio jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on these robberies or the suspect can call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s