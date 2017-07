GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a tire fire that is producing a large plume of black smoke in Grand Prairie, Texas.

NBC Dallas Fort Worth reports the fire is at the Yello Belly Racetrack on the 6000 block of West Davis Street, just west of Loop 12.

No injuries have been reported.

